Innovation Center Provides New Opportunities For LP Building Solutions

DULUTH, Minn. — A new innovation center is providing new opportunities for LP Building Solutions.

The manufacturing and supply company has partnered with UMD’s Natural Resources Research Institute to get the new space. The two companies have already been working together and wanted to collaborate further.

The center includes a full-scale mock house, display wall, and a light manufacturing shop.

“It allows us to go beyond what we’re capable of today. In terms of assembly testing of our product, developing new products for the housing market to help home builders and professional builders build their homes with our products. And really get out there, for us it lets us really get out there and test assemblies that we just don’t do in the facilities, and it would accelerate that development of new product growth,” said Tony Hamill, VP with siding operations at LP.

LP Building Solutions plans to keep collaborating with NRII on future building product innovations.