NTSB Arrives On Scene Of Fatal Plane Crash North Of Duluth

DULUTH, MINN. — National Transportation Safety Board arrived on the scene Thursday morning of a fatal small plane crash just north of Duluth.

NTSB officials are leading the investigation into the crash that killed two local men who worked at Cirrus Aircraft.

An NTSB official told FOX 21 that the families of the victims visited the site along Pequaywan Lake Road Thursday morning.

Wentworth Aircraft from Crystal, Minnesota was also on scene Thursday to help remove the plane’s debris from the wooded area.

The owner of the company, Steve Wentworth, said his employees work with the NTSB, FAA and on behalf of insurance companies. The wreckage of the 1946 Aeronca one-engine plane will be transported to a hangar at Crystal Airport where, if needed, additional investigation can take place.

Bryan Handyside, 60, who lived near the crash site was the pilot on board. Matthew Joseph, 64, of Duluth was the passenger.

Handyside had more than 30 years of piloting experience.