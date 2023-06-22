Superior’s Eva Peterson Commits to Play Hoops at Grand View University

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior’s Eva Peterson made her college commitment on Thursday.

Peterson will play college hoops for the Grand View University Vikings beginning in the fall of 2024.

The junior would average 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Spartans last year.

She would also tally 32 steals and 40 assists as Superior went 21-3.