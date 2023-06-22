Titans’ Okuayinonu Returns to Alma Mater for Youth Football Camp

The camp hosted over 30 campers who each walked away better football players and some, with a goal to one day reach the league.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.- School’s out which means camp season is in. Today in Mountain Iron, campers got a chance to learn from a pro.

Minnesota North College held its Annual Mesabi Range Pepper Lysaker Football Camp with a special guest appearance from a former Norsemen football alum.

Titans’ defensive tackle, Sam Okuayinonu, returned to the Range to help teach campers the fundamentals of the game, with the aim of inspiring young athletes to chase their dreams.

Okuayinonu got his start at Mesabi Range College back in 2018. After an impressive first year campaign with the Norseman, he took his talents to the University of Maryland before landing a spot with the Tennessee Titans last season.

Okuayinonu says he hasn’t forgotten his roots. Crediting Minnesota North College for kickstarting his journey to the NFL, hoping to be an example for kids with similar dreams.

“Anything is possible. It doesn’t matter where you start or how you start, how late you start. It’s all about your drive, your determination to where you want to get to in life and putting in the work ethic. If they could just learn one thing to help them improve in any way, like life or football, that’s all it’s about,” says Okuayinonu.

“Help me with my football dreams because I’m trying to make it to the NFL. Parents might think, ‘I don’t know if this is going to happen.” But I’m trying as hard as I can to get to the NFL, I’ll see you there,” says camper Mason Elhardt.