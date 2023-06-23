Bryant Elementary School Hosts Rummage Sale Fundraiser This Weekend

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Bryant Elementary School in Superior is hosting a rummage sale fundraiser this weekend.

The sale is put on by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization. It’s the second year of doing it as the first one last year was a success.

All of the proceeds go toward the school. Last year they were able to pay for free yearbooks for the students, multiple school trips, and events with free meals.

“To have it here, have talking in the community. Talk to the people that are surrounding us, a lot of the times it’s our kids’ families that are at the school, but we don’t always get to see them and chat with them. So, now we that time to be able to talk with them, to talk to community members and see what they have going on. And just enjoy each other’s company,” said Jackie Ledin, Secretary of Bryant Elementary School PTO.

The rummage sale will be taking place Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.