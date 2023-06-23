Civic Center Farmers’ Market Now Open For The Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday was the first Civic Center Farmers’ Market of the season.

The Human Resources and Extension with St. Louis County team up to put this on, as well as the City of Duluth. It includes food trucks, vegetables, and crafts. They even provide resources to the community such as Whole Foods Co-op doing a food demo.

St. Louis County staff says the market is great for people in the area to get away for a little bit during workdays.

“My favorite part is honestly just seeing the bodies, the volume of people that are getting up, that are coming outside typically getting some sun. We’ve been pretty fortunate with weather through the years, I’ll say that,” said Tiffany Kari Cizmas, St. Louis County’s Health Promotion Coordinator.

The Civic Center Farmers’ Market runs every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until the end of September. It’s located in front of Duluth’s St. Louis County Courthouse. It then moves into the Depot for the month of October.