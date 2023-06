Coffee Conversation: Benefits of Summer Scheduling & Routine for Kids

DULUTH, Minn. — On the morning show Friday, Essentia Health Pediatrician Dr. Marit Knutson sat down live with FOX21 to talk about the¬†importance of summer schedules for kids and how they benefit from some level of structure.

Knutson discussed the things parents can do to help implement structure within a flexible summer schedule for their kids, all the while navigating their own work schedule and busyness.