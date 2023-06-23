Disney’s Newsies Jr. Musical At NorShor Theater

DULUTH, MINN. — The Duluth Playhouse Youth Theater is presenting Disney’s Newsies Jr. this weekend.

Thursday night the talented actors held a preview of the 75-minute musical at the NorShor Theater.

This was the first time the 26 talented youth had performed the play in front of an audience. But they had been rehearsing for about the past six weeks.

Opening night was Friday as the musical had a 6:00 PM performance. There are four other opportunities to see the show at 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM on both Saturday and Sunday.

The show is designed for everyone and at two of the performances, while it will be a full show there will be the opportunity for children who may have some special needs to also enjoy the musical.

Courtney Laine Self, Director, and Choreographer said, “We also have at one PM on Saturday is our ASL interpretive performance and at one PM on Sunday is our relaxed performance. So if you have young people in your family or if you have children on the spectrum who require a little bit of flexibility we have that performance available for them as well”.

Tickets for the weekend’s performances are very reasonably priced and range from $10 to $25 dollars and again, the weekend performances are at 1:00 and 4:00 both Saturday and Sunday.