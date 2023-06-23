Esko Baseball’s Cale Haugen Awarded MSHSBCA AA Player of the Year

Haugen was also named Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year.

ESKO, Minn.- Esko senior Cale Haugen reached another great honor to round out his high school career. Haugen was awarded Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association Class AA Player of the Year.

The Mankato commit was lights out on the mound with a .27 earned run average with 98 ks in 51.1 innings pitched. While at the plate, he batted .548 with 48 RBIs and 10 homeruns.