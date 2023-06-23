Help Chow Haul Return to the Streets

DULUTH, MINN. — You may recall that just about one week ago, the Chow Haul food truck, a fixture in the Duluth Superior area for more than a decade, crashed and burned, completely destroying the truck

We talked with the owner of Chow Haul, Keith Burgess earlier this week as he looked through the burned-out shell of the truck to find anything usable, .and to take home a few memorable items that were in or on the truck

Keith Burgess said, “I’ve got to get a new truck. We’re going to go do, probably a Go Fund Me or something like that. That’s not my normal MO. If we want to exist and people want us to exist, that’s the only way it will happen if we exist together.”

There is a way for you to help him rebuild his business and his truck. A Go Fund Me page has been set up by his own mother.

Keith is estimating it will take 100 thousand dollars to buy the truck, the kitchen equipment, the cooking utensils, the licenses and permits, and of course the food.

Here is the link where you can help:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-chowhaul-exist-again