Huskies Force Split with Walk-Off Win

The Huskies took advantage of a slue of walks in the bottom of the ninth followed by a walk-off single by Brandon Compton.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies forced the series split at home on Friday afternoon after a bases-loaded single by Brandon Compton to win Game Two, 6-5.

After stringing together a three-run third inning, Waterloo tied it in the top of the fifth and would take the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Duluth would need three to win and in the bottom of the ninth, the Huskies took advantage of a slue of walks followed by a walk-off single by Compton.

The Huskies will head to Eau Claire for a road-split series on Saturday, then return to Wade for Game Two on Sunday.