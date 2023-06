Meet the Huskies: Colin Linder

In this week's segment we're introduced to Huskies starting pitcher, Colin Linder.

DULUTH, Minn.- In this week’s Meet the Huskies we chat with freshman power pitcher, out of Northwest Florida State, Colin Linder.

Linder comes to Duluth from Suwanee, Georgia. So far this season, he’s posted a 1-1 record on the mound, with 13 runs on 17 hits and 26 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched.