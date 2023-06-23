Minnesota League of Cities Holds Annual Conference in Duluth

DULUTH, MINN. –More than 700 Minnesota city officials gathered at the DECC over the past few days. It was the League of Minnesota Cities’ Annual conference.

Mayors, council members, and other city officials were there to network, learn, and celebrate the work that’s been done over the past year.

The conference theme this year was “city love” and gave them opportunities to share everything that their communities are doing.

The new president of the League of Minnesota Cities was just elected yesterday.

Jenny Max said she hopes everyone leaves feeling good about the work they’ve done. ”I think and hope that everyone’s energized to go back to their communities. To keep doing the work that they’re doing. Know that there’s support, there’s someone you can pick up the phone and call any number of people that they’ve met and they’ve made some new friendships here. Just to be excited about their communities and to have another great year.”

To end the conference, Governor Tim Walz gave a closing address thanking city officials for all of their hard work this year