DULUTH, Minn. — The mural on the rotunda at the St. Louis County Depot is complete.

Local artist Adam Swanson has spent the past two months putting the mural together in his studio.

The 350 square foot mural is full of beautiful butterflies that are local to the area. This was Swanson’s first mural in downtown Duluth that he created himself.

A presentation for the mural will be held on July 13th.