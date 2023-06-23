Superior City FC Gears Up for First Playoff Run in Program’s Inaugural Season

No. 3 Superior City FC will get a shot at No.1 St. Croix Soccer Club in the UPSL Conference Semifinals on the road, Sunday.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last Saturday, Superior City FC made program history, clinching their first playoff spot in the program’s first season.

Superior defeated Vlora 2-1 following a late second half rally. mark Fehringer buried a 76 minute goal to tie it and Mally Lumsden scored at the 89th minute to win the match.

Now the card is set and Superior City comes in at the No. 3 seed and will face a tough St. Croix program that defeated Superior 5-0, earlier this season.

“You know last time they took it to us, 5-0 game. They have some pretty good players up there. It’s just going to be, keeping our shape. I think it’s a team you can possess against, if you’re smart and move the ball quickly. Just working as a team. When these guys play together and communicate well out on the pitch, they play a lot better. You know, we learned, we played against St. Croix already, we know what they can bring so it’s just a matter of having one of our best games against them and I think we have a chance” says head coach Otto Berti.

The players rely on their team’s sheer determination to win in the postseason.

“We really show a sense of drive. A lot of our games against better teams have been close and sometimes we’re trailing so, we never give up. We push the very end and we show that, because we’ve come back, we’ve tied games, we’ve scored games, we’ve won games and it’s just a nice determination that everybody has,” says captain Nick Braun.

