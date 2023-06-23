Vote Run Lead Organization Encouraging Women To Run For Office

DULUTH, Minn. — An event uplifting women to run for political office took place Thursday.

Vote Run Lead, a non-profit that trains women to run held what they call a “Fierceness Forum” at Pier B Resort. Minnesota state representatives such as Alicia Kozlowski and Liz Lee were on a panel speaking.

The attendees were able to network and stay for an insightful training session. And anyone who is interested is encouraged to run for office.

“It’s really inspiring to see us in those spaces. So, many think that you need to be this career politician and have degrees in political science or be a lawyer. That’s not the case. We’re electing teachers, social workers, community leaders, just different PTO moms, things like that,” said Kate Lundquist, Deputy State Director for MN, Vote Run Lead.

According to Vote Run Lead officials Minnesota now has the most diverse statehouse to date with the first black women in the senate in the state’s 164-year history, as well as the first transgender lawmaker elected to state office.

“All across Minnesota women are sitting at the table with men. Non-binary individuals, LGBTQ members are sitting with people at the table and leading. So, anyone can do it and you are enough to do it. And we need those diverse voices to find a create solution to today’s problems,” said Beth Peterson, Senior State Director, Vote Run Lead.

