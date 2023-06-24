Canoeist, 18, Presumed Dead After Capsizing In BWCAW Lake

An 18-year-old canoeist is presumed dead after capsizing on Gillis Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The accident happened Wednesday evening.

Gillis Lake is located about four miles west of Round Lake and Tuscarora Lodge & Canoe Outfitters in Cook County, according to WTIP Radio.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 6:45 p.m. that fishermen on Gillis Lake had overturned their canoe and one of the men never resurfaced.

The 18-year-old was not wearing a personal flotation device, according to officials.

“Our hearts are with the survivors and the deceased’s family. I also commend all of our emergency services who responded to this incident with swift action and professionalism,” said Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

No further information was immediately released.