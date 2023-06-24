Dolce Vita Restaurant To Close After 2 Years In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Dolce Vita Restaurant announced Saturday that it will close Thursday, June 29 after two years of business in Superior.

“As many other establishments in America at this time, market conditions and staffing issues are making it tough for us to remain open,” owner Zudi Maksutoski said in a statement.

“We have not come to this decision lightly; and despite various attempts to build our staffing team, we want to end on a high note with good reputation as to not disappoint our loyal costumes,” Maksutoski said.

Dolce Vita opened the European restaurant during the pandemic in 2021 on the 5800 block of Tower Avenue.

“We want to thank you all for all the love and support you have showed Dolce Vita Restaurant since our first opening night. Opening in the very midst of COVID-19 and feeling nothing but support from our Twin Ports Communities. We will especially miss our regulars, who have become like family and will miss serving all the news faces who came out of their way to try our service,” Maksutoski said.

FOX 21 featured the restaurant in its Cooking Connections segment in June of 2021.

“We hope you’ll join us throughout our last week of business.” “We hope this is not a good-by, but rather a see you at a later time,” Maksutoski said.

Below is the full statement: