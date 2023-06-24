Rhubarb Festival Raises Money For Chum

DULUTH, MINN. –The festival features Rhubarb Pies of course, as well as rhubarb lemonade, rhubarb brats, hot dogs, and hamburgers.

The director of communications for Chum, Bradley Zwagerman explained the importance of the festival. “Our whole community is coming together to support folks experiencing homelessness, poverty, and hunger, just like we did 50 years ago when 10 congregations came together to do that same thing.”

While the many visitors to the festival understood that it was a fundraiser that certainly did not stop them from having some fun and some good food along the way.

One woman, Cara Hegg, says she lives just three blocks away so she and her kids have walked over to Stella Maris School and to the Rhubarb Festival for three years. The feeling of community really shows through at this event and elsewhere Hegg said. “I think that’s one of the things that we love about living in Duluth. It is, that is really, you can feel the community in all events. I think that is why we moved from the west coast when we had kids. I feel it is that we’re a bigger town/city but people show up and there’s a real strong community. So it feels great to be a part of it.”

There were literally thousands of pies made and sold at the event. Not only did churches help bake the pies and crisps, but this year the Northeast Regional Corrections Center stepped up to the stove and baked two thousand of the rhubarb pies.

A lot of people in our area feeding their pie holes tonight!