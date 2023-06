Superior City FC Women Exacts Revenge in Rematch with Northern Tide

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior City FC women’s team edged the Northern Tide at home on Saturday with a 1-0 victory.

This win follows a 2-0 shutout by the Tide just a week ago. Niya Wilson buried a first half goal that would later prove to be the difference maker.

Next up, Superior will take on St. Croix SC on the road next Saturday.