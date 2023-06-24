Swimmer Drowns In Lake Nebagamon

LAKE NEBAGAMON, Wis. — The body of an adult swimmer missing in Lake Nebagamon was recovered Friday afternoon.

The call for help came in around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an adult swimmer who was observed going under water in Lake Nebagamon,” according to a news release.

A search and rescue mission was conducted by the Wisconsin DNR, Lake Nebagamon Fire Department and Mayor Clinic Ambulance.

“This mission was hindered and temporarily suspended due to lightning and inclement weather in the area,” according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:30 p.m., searchers located and recovered the body of the swimmer.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release an age, sex or name of the victim Friday.