Taste of Greece Celebrates 30th Anniversary

DULUTH, MINN. –Marshall School was the place to be today for the Taste of Greece Festival.

Now in its’ 30th year, this annual event brings people from near and far to have some real Greek food prepared by the parishioners of Twelve Holy Apostles Orthodox Church.

“We’re up here at the Taste of Greece because every year is wonderful food – The gyros, the baklava, spanakopita, the domates mean all of it. It’s all wonderful,” said Superior resident David Dusek.

The co-chair of the Taste of Greece, George Patronas, said,” It’s just a good opportunity for people to get to know who we are, a little about the Orthodox Faith. Come for some Greek dancing and try some good food that you may not get every day here in Duluth.”

If you didn’t have a chance to taste some of the wonderful food and hospitality today, good news, the Taste of Greece runs from 11 to 5 on Sunday as well! Try the, Shish kabobs, pick up enough pastries to eat some of them now, and freeze some for later, you won’t regret it.