Uninsured Home In Solway Township Destroyed By Fire

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A home in Solway Township was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

The call for help came in around 4:15 p.m. for a structure fire on the 3900 block of Crosby Road.

“The structure was a complete loss with estimated value of $100,000 for the structure and $70,000 for contents,” according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no insurance on the property, according to a release.

Nobody was inside the home at the time.

“The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire. There was a lighting storm taking place in the area at the time of the fire and nothing about the fire appeared suspicious in nature,” according to the sheriff’s office.