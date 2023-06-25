2 Drown In Lake Superior After Cliff Dive At Black Beach

DULUTH, Minn. — Two people drowned Sunday in Lake Superior after cliff diving at Black Beach in Silver Bay, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told FOX 21 Sunday evening that the two victims were seen surfacing after the jump but then struggled before going under again.

A Coast Guard helicopter and small boat were deployed.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad was also sent to the seen.

The Coast Guard said the Rescue Squad used an underwater drone to locate the victims who were recovered around 6:45 p.m.

A local law enforcement official told FOX 21 the victims are two 18-year-old males who are not from the area.

No further information was immediately available.