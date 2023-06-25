Farm Doug Opens Farm For Tours, Wine Tasting

DULUTH, Minn.–Peonies are in season and one local farm is bringing more into the gardening season.

Farmer Doug and Duluth Flower Farm held a farm tour showing off this year’s selections of flowers and crops all while offering complimentary wine.

Expert advice on gardening and farming were available for people to really understand what Minnesota Grown means.

“The feedback has been awesome. Customers are really excited to try some different to learn a little bit about wines and also at the same time do a farm tour,” said Owner of Duluth Flower Farms Derek Hoffbauer.

Duluth Flower Farm is exciting to blossom into wine tasting all while allowing the community to get a chance to really get to know their local farmers.