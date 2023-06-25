Huskies Fall to Express in Extras

Duluth will look to bounce back when they host the Waterloo Bucks on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies were swept on Sunday afternoon after falling 5-3 in extra innings to the Eau Claire Express.

The Huskies would hold the Express to none through the first seven innings when Eau Claire pulls ahead by one. Duluth ties it in the bottom of the frame. In the top of the tenth a costly error would allow three Express runs to score, that would make the difference.

