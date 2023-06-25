Unique Crafts, Artwork At Park Point Art Fair

DULUTH, Minn.–Sunday was the last chance to check out the 51st annual Park Point Art Fair.

Over 110 artists from around the Midwest gathered to show off and sell their art ranging from woodworking, jewelry, paintings, sculpture and so much more.

But for Steven Weagel, he spent the majority of this last winter working with both hot metal and glass in hopes to brighten up other people’s day.

“There’s too much ugliness and too much crap going on, so I want to create something beautiful to light the world up,” said Steven Weagel, the artist behind Weagelworks. “I can make it a little better place by giving people the opportunity to have something beautiful in their house.”

It took Weagel decades to slowly work up to making his lamps. But for another artist, they still feels like they have a lot to learn about the art world.

“I’m learning about art, I’m learning about sculptures. I only know what the driftwood and the sculptures show me another different way to discover some part of the life that was hiding from me before,” said Wilmer Roballo, the artist behind Duluth Driftwood Art.

Proceeds from the Park Point Art Fair will go back into the community for youth environmental, and civic projects that happen in Park Point.