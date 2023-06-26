Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Northland Host Annual Golf Scamble

DULUTH, Minn. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland are teeing off with their annual golf scramble.

They named it the “Tee Up Fore Kids Golf Classic” and all funds go toward the Boys & Girls Clubs.

There are many sponsors and non-sponsors that come out to help the non-profit organization.

And it is not just golf as there are mini games to play as well. One game is a cannon that rockets a golf ball where you want it.

The hope for the event is to meet new people and let the community know what the clubs are up to.

“We’ve been around in the community for over 50 years. And so, our name is out there, but we really want people to see what we do and hear what we do. And those impactful stories of the kids and families that we serve every day at the clubs,” said Emily Burnside, director of operations.

There are currently 6 different Boys & Girls Clubs in the Duluth, Grand Rapids, and Hibbing areas.