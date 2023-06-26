Cedar And Stone Nordic Sauna Offers Many Experiences

DULUTH, Minn. — Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna not only offers stress relieving experiences at Pier B Resort in Duluth, they bring them to your front door.

Located on the hillside near West Duluth, the Design Studio and Manufacturing is where the magic happens.

The team’s construction and custom build side produces around 2 to 3 saunas a month to locations across the country. They use all local materials and hand build them.

“I’m the most proud when I know we do work for somebody that they’re trusting us with an investment in their health and their family’s health for decades to come. And we do that all the time. I mean we just get really amazing people who say ‘yeah we want to work together with you on this project.’ And we dream with them, and we design with them, and then eventually those are out in the world right now. People enjoying them,” said Justin Juntunen, CEO and founder of Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna.

