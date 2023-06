DULUTH, Minn. — The Chum Rhubarb Festival is not quite over yet as there is one last chance to pick up a pie.

At noon on Monday the leftover pies, crisp, and scones will be sold at Chum’s office 102 West 2nd Street.

The Rhubarb Festival is Chum’s biggest fundraiser of the year as the funds go toward helping support people experiencing homelessness.