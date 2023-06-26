Coffee Conversation: Gordon, WI ‘Good Neighbor Days’ Celebration

GORDON, WI. — The town is gearing up to hold its annual 4th of July Celebration filled with a range of festivities, including its largest fireworks display yet.

Good Neighbor Days Chair Erik Finstad joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the many events taking place on Sat, July 1 and Sun, July 2.

Finstad also talking about the economic impact this annual celebration has on Gordon.

