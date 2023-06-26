Duluth FC Ranks Top in the Country

Duluth FC is outscoring their opponents 34-4 and haven't allowed more than one goal per game all season.

DULUTH, Minn.- An undefeated streak of ten games is not easy to pull off, but Duluth FC has found a way to accomplish that feat with a perfect 10-0 record.

If you ask the Bluegreens, they’ll tell you the recipe for their success boils down to grit and a collective will to win.

Duluth earned its tenth league victory on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Joy Athletic Club. With that victory, the Bluegreens officially clinched the top spot in the NPSL Midwest North conference playoff.

Now kings of the conference, but Duluth also ranks as the number one out of the 94 teams in the NPSL. Playoffs are just around the corner, the Bluegreens hope to fulfill the goals they set for themselves preseason.

“We had a meeting first day, we all met everybody here and Sean Morgan, head coach, to put it lightly, we want to come for everything this year. We have the talent we have the depth, we want to come for everything. We want to win the National Championship so that’s what we’re here to do,” says Duluth’s leading scorer Tyler Limmer.

“Being number one in the nation and having that mark on your back is fun, because everyone comes at you with their best and you know every game is going to be a good game. So just honored to be number one in the nation for sure, we just want to keep that title and keep going. So I say as a group together, we’re just a tight knit group together and everybody’s supporting and here for the same goal,” says Bluegreens captain Jake Starling.

“One of the mantra’s that we try to harp on to the guys throughout the year is that we want to be ruthless and we want to be ruthless at both ends of the field. We’ve gone a long way to achieving that, with the amount of goals that we’ve scored and then not conceding. We want to make sure we’re tight defensively and we’re not giving away opportunities and chances, and if we do, we’re putting our body on the line to make sure that there’s no goals and the guys take massive pride in it,” says Duluth head coach Sean Morgan.

The Bluegreens have two games left in the regular season, starting with a road game against Med City on Wednesday.