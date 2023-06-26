Historic Civic Center’s Fountain Broken, Could Be Dry All Summer

DULUTH, Minn. — One of Duluth’s oldest fountains in one of Duluth’s most historic places is still shut down from the winter, and it’s likely going to stay that way for the rest of the summer.

We’re talking about the decades-old Priley Fountain in the Civic Center.

The 1970 structure usually has multiple sources of water shooting into the air, which makes for a relaxing setting outside the courthouse, federal building and City Hall.

A spokesperson for the city told FOX 21 the fountain needs a rebuild of its pumping system. Work is expected to take 12 weeks, but it could take longer if parts aren’t available.

The Priley Fountain was named after the late county commissioner Joseph Priley who had a vision for the fountain and landscaping in the courtyard area.

The last major overhaul of the fountain was back in 2009 when Don Ness was mayor.

He held a celebration in September of that year when the fountain was turned back on after work to fix wiring issues, leaks and just all-around disrepair.

Ness said at the time he was proud of the investment made then instead of short-term fixes that had been focused on the fountain in the past.