New Insurance Company Open On West Central Entrance In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — An insurance company is inviting the community in by having some fun.

Friday Isaacson and Associates LLC American Family Insurance had a grand opening for their new office. It’s located on West Central Entrance in Duluth.

And to make buying insurance more fun they put a golf simulator and game room in for people to relax. The agency owner says they even want to help out the community. So, Friday they invited Animal Allies and the Rice Lake Veteran’s Memorial Park fundraiser to get the word out for them.

“It’s not just about selling insurance, it’s about making a difference,” said Scott Isaacson, the agency owner. “We’re just like everybody else in this trying to take care of everybody in the community. And we really want to make it clear that we’re here to help. And the more we can make people comfortable with the process, the more we can do our jobs and be of service to people.”

Isaacson and Associates LLC American Family Insurance is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.