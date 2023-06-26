Police: Man, 25, Attacked In Piedmont Heights Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating after a man was attacked in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood.

The crime was reported around 12:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Hutchinson Road and Hagberg Street.

Police told FOX 21 Monday the victim is a 25-year-old man.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were not able to find the people responsible for the assault, as of Monday.

A witness told FOX 21 he saw two “guys” get out of a vehicle and repeatedly punch the victim and even stomp on his head.

When police arrived, the witness said the victim was lying in a ditch.

Duluth police are still investigating whether the crime was random or targeted.