Sheriff Issues Warning After Double Drowning In Lake Superior

SILVER BAY, Minn. — Two teens who died Sunday cliff diving into Lake Superior were identified Monday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they are Austin Henning, 18, from South St. Paul and Maximillion Williams, 18, of Inver Grove Heights.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the men resurfaced after their jump at Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday afternoon but began to struggle before going back under.

Their bodies were recovered Sunday evening.

Lake County Sheriff Nathan Stadler said waves, wind and the cold water of Lake Superior played roles in the drownings.

“Lake Superior is a beautiful lake; however, the water temperature most of the year is cold enough to incapacitate someone very quickly. The cold water temperature along with the wave action experienced yesterday can make it dangerous to swim in, especially near the rocky cliffs,” according to Stadler.