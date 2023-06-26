Star-Studded Lineup Raises Funds for Youth in Heritage Summer Hockey Classic

The proceeds provide youth from financially challenged families the resources to compete in organized sports and further their education.

DULUTH, Minn.- The stars were out tonight as some of the area’s best professional hockey players took the ice at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

Hockey lovers could indulge in a star-studded lineup with some pretty great hockey. But what brought these pros back to Duluth was for a purpose bigger than the game.

After a four year hiatus the Ray Peterson Heritage Summer Classic makes its grand return to the ice. The rosters featured names like Hermantown natives, Cole Koepke and Neal Pionk, as well as some former Bulldogs like Ryan Fanti and Tanner Laderoute.

The game is put on in an effort to raise money for the Ray Peterson Heritage Fund. The proceeds provide youth from financially challenged families the resources to compete in organized sports and further their education.

“To think that they’re willing to give up what little time they have between seasons to come here tonight, free of charge, and willing to help us raise money so that young people who aren’t quite as fortunate financially will have a chance to play the sport of ice hockey, that’s what it’s all about. We not only have the best skaters in the community and the world here tonight, I think we have the very best citizens,” says the event’s coordination, Jerry DeMeo.

Team Fanti would skate away with bragging rights, pulling off the overtime victory, 6-5.