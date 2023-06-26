Zenith Bookstore Getting A New Look With New Mural Being Painted

DULUTH, Minn. — Zenith Bookstore is getting a new look as a mural is being painted on the side of its building.

The mural is 90 by 20 feet and is expected to take about 10 days to make.

The one behind the project is an indigenous artist named Jonathan Thunder. This is his largest piece he’s had the chance to work on so far. Thunder says he is honored to be working on the mural.

“When you can have a community that’s healthy enough to support murals, that’s to me a like really good sign of the community. You know that means that there’s a culture there, there’s a openness, you know there’s a willingness to kind of embrace new things. And you know I just love that I get to be a part of the West Duluth mural, I guess community at this point,” said Jonathan Thunder, visual artist.

The owner of the bookstore says it’s been a dream of his to fill the outside walls of the store with art.

“It’s such the perfect wall for a mural. And in many ways, it’s like a center piece in the community and the neighborhood,” said Bob Dobrow, owner of Zenith Bookstore.

There will be a mural dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony taking place July 13 to celebrate.