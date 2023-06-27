Body Found Inside Chest Freezer Of Unoccupied Biwabik Home

BIWABIK, Minn. — The Gilbert Police Department released new information Tuesday night involving a death investigation in the city of Biwabik.

Police Chief Ty Techar said the body of Brandon Lee Buschman, 35, of Babbitt, was found Monday inside a chest freezer. The freezer is in the basement of a home at 304 4th Ave. North that has been unoccupied since February, according to Techar.

“The chest freezer in which Buschman’s body was discovered is an older style freezer that locks automatically when closed and is not capable of being pushed open or unlocked from the inside when closed,” according to Techar.

The freezer was not on at the time of the discovery. Chief Techar did not clarify Tuesday evening if the death remained suspicious or if it were considered accidental.

Police said they were notified about the body after a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined there was no evidence of trauma or injury.

Toxicology reports will not be available for several weeks, according to Techar.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at (218) 748-2225.

The Minnesota BCA, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the East Range Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

The death is an isolated incident with no danger to the public, according to authorities.