Bulldogs in the Pros: Iafallo Dealt From Kings to Jets, Soucy to Test Free Agent Market

DULUTH, Minn.- A pair of former Bulldogs are potentially set to join new NHL teams this upcoming season.

One that is officially set to join a new team is forward Alex Iafallo.

Iafallo was traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Winnipeg Jets as part of a four-player deal on Tuesday afternoon.

Iafallo has spent his whole NHL career in LA, appearing in 420 games and posting 204 points.

He’s set to join a Winnipeg roster that already includes four UMD Bulldogs.

Those four are defenseman, Neal Pionk and Dylan Samberg and forwards Karson Kuhlman and Dominic Toninato.

In other bulldog news, Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy is looking to join a new team next year.

According to the Daily Faceoff, Soucy plans to test the free agent market beginning on Saturday.

Soucy has played the last two years in Seattle.

The defenseman set a career-high in points with 21 for his first year with the Kraken.

Before his time in Seattle, Soucy played three years for the Minnesota Wild, totaling 31 points over that time.