Gilbert Police Investigating Death

BIWABIK, MINN. — The Gilbert Police Department is investigating the cause of death of a man found in a home on the 300 block of 4th Avenue North in Biwabik.

Police were called to the residence Monday afternoon at about 3:30.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Gilbert police are being assisted with the investigation by the Minnesota BCA, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, and the East Range Police Department.

At this point, it’s believed the man’s death was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.