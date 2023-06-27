Hermantown’s Pionk & Hanson Hope to Hear Name Called in 2023 NHL Draft

Both players spent last season in the USHSL. They are each set to join UMD in the coming years.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The NHL draft takes place on Wednesday in the Music City. And two local Hermantown standouts could potentially hear their named called on the two-day draft.

Those two being defenseman Aaron Pionk and Ty Hanson.

Pionk just recently flipped his commitment from MSU-Mankato to UMD.

He spent last season with the Waterloo Blackhawks in the USHSL, posting 12 goals and 26 assists.

Hanson on the other hand was with the Sioux City Musketeers last year, he had four goals and 21 assists.

The duo are projected to go anywhere from the 5th round to undrafted.