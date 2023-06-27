New Owners of Knife Island Campground Making Improvements

ESKO, Minn. — On the edge of the St Louis River in Esko sits a campground filled with history, and now the new owners are looking to spruce the place up and make it a top spot in the Northland.

Knife Island Campground is family owned, and together they are tackling the challenges that came with the purchase.

The getaway spot has 42 camping sites, for campers and tents. But what makes Knife Island so unique is its 2-acre island itself.

An area of the campground used to be a mine site over 100 years ago, and though is getting a revamp its history will remain intact.

Duluth is a quick trip away, and campers can find themselves close to many adventures.

“Location was extremely attractive to us, now what we are seeing from our clients and customers coming in is they love the ability to go into Duluth for the day, or go up the shore for a day, or to Jay Cooke for the day, and then come back here in the evening, have a fire, go to bed, have a great night and do it all again in the morning,” said Mitch Minardi of Knife Island Campground and Minardi Outdoors.

Although the campground is surrounded by fun, not much equipment is needed to make a weekend trip unforgettable. The signature island even has fishing spots, for campers looking to catch a meal.

“Camping can be very simplified you know, you don’t have to make it challenging, it doesn’t have to be this whole charade. They can show up with some bicycles, they can show up with a tent or a camper and a fishing pole, and have a great weekend,” said Minardi.

Progress on the campground has already come a long way, but there is still work to be done, including more tent sites and bunkhouses.

Booking is available online at Knife Island.