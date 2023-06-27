Radisson’s Rotating Supper Club Closes After 1 Year; ‘Harbor 360’ To Move In

DULUTH, Minn. — The rotating restaurant at the top of the Radisson in downtown Duluth has closed after one year a 1960s supper club.

It was in May of 2022 when the Apostle Supper Club opened in the former JJ Astor space on the 16th floor of the hotel.

The vibe became much brighter with a Palm Springs theme.

A new cocktail lounge debuted, along with round booths and a menu featuring fine dining options like prime rib and fish.

So, what’s next?

Another rebranding is underway to move away from fine dining and become more price-friendly for families, according to hotel officials.

It’ll be a fast-casual experience with burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads and, of course, the one-of-a-kind view of Duluth with the rotating floor.

And because of that, the new restaurant will be called Harbor 360.

The hotel expects to reopen in July.