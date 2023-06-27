Weightlifting Couple Raising the Bar

New Weightlifting Gym in Hermantown

Regardless of what sport you play, almost everyone is interested in getting a little stronger. For some, that means heading to the gym.

A Twin Ports couple has combined their love for each other with their love of lifting weights. The result is a new, state-of-the-art weightlifting facility.

They titled it Los Campeones, or The Champions.

Owner Carl Sievert began lifting weights when he was eleven years old. After playing high school and college sports, he wanted a one-of-a-kind facility.

“Alot of the gyms you go to, they’re basically all the same stuff,” said Sievert. “So here you get a lot more variety, and you can really target different angles of the muscle,” said Sievert.

In addition to developing his love for lifting in the gym, he also met a fellow lifter–and his future wife.

Lluvia Sievert is an Army veteran, and she continued her love of lifting while enlisted. She got her own early start with lifting at the age of fourteen.

“[It was a] weightlifting class for P.E. of all girls, an all-girls class,” said Lluvia, who owns the gym along with her husband. “So, I learned how to lift and learned all my muscles, and all the mechanics of it. And ever since then I started to notice that I was gaining muscle and getting a little more jacked,” she said.

And from that Lluvia developed her own love for the world of weightlifting. Now the couple’s shared passion has even more weight behind it. They have been open about four months, and say they really enjoy being there to greet members and help guide and cheer them on.