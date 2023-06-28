Coffee Conversation: Overcoming Social Isolation Post-Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn — As we know, the pandemic disrupted “normal” living for everyone, but one group in Duluth is working on a new project to help people overcome social isolation post-pandemic, specifically, aging individuals and/or those living with disability,

Social Worker Jessica Marquardt with Lighthouse Center for Vital Living, a disability/aging non-profit, joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the recent efforts put in place to curb the effects of isolation that many community members face.