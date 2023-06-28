Demolition Of UWS Field Bleachers Gets Underway

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A piece of UWS’ history that’s been part of the athletics department since the 1950s is being bulldozed.

We’re talking about the bleachers at the Ole Haugsrud Field.

UWS officials said the bleachers are no longer up to code and are severely deteriorated.

The demolition includes the press box and two locker rooms.

The demo is one step in the process of creating the new Superior Choice Credit Union Stadium.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

UWS released a statement Wednesday: