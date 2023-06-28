Demolition Of UWS Field Bleachers Gets Underway
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A piece of UWS’ history that’s been part of the athletics department since the 1950s is being bulldozed.
We’re talking about the bleachers at the Ole Haugsrud Field.
UWS officials said the bleachers are no longer up to code and are severely deteriorated.
The demolition includes the press box and two locker rooms.
The demo is one step in the process of creating the new Superior Choice Credit Union Stadium.
The project is expected to be completed in 2024.
UWS released a statement Wednesday:
“We understand this is an emotional and nostalgic day. Unfortunately, the bleachers couldn’t be re-purposed due to structural damage from a fire in 2022. However, the site will soon be home to a beautiful new stadium complex for Yellowjacket soccer and outdoor track and field, which will also benefit academic courses, campus intramurals and the Superior community.”