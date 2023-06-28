Donovan, Troumbly, & Friesen Join Bischoff on Augustana Hockey Roster

The Vikings will have their first-ever game against Donovan's former team, Wisconsin on October 7th.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- One of college hockey’s latest Division 1 programs, Augustana announced their roster for their first season.

The original list includes four with ties to the area.

Some of the recent additions include former Duluth East defenseman Shay Donovan, former Greenway forward Ben Troumbly, and former UWS forward Colton Friesen.

The roster also includes former Grand Rapids forward Hunter Bischoff, who was the first-ever commit for the Augustana program.

