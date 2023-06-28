Former Greyhounds Pitcher Caden Edwards Transfers to Minnesota Crookston

Over the course of three seasons in Fargo, Edwards appeared in eight games.

CROOKSTON, Minn.- Former Duluth East and NDSU pitcher and first baseman Caden Edwards announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Minnesota Crookson.

Over the course of three seasons in Fargo, Edwards appeared in eight games.

He would strikeout eight over the course of 11 1/3 innings played.

Edwards also earned his first collegiate win in a contest against Mayville State in 2022.