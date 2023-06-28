Hairballs’ Dave Moody On Bayfront Park Concert July 3: ‘Duluth Is The King Of Energy’

DULUTH, Minn. – Hairball — one of the most popular cover bands in America — is taking the stage at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on July 3.

It’s an annual rock-and-roll tradition for the band to perform to thousands of fans at Bayfront during the 4th of July holiday.

The band jams out to all the greatest hits, like Def Leppard, Guns n’ Roses, KISS, Bon Jovi, Queen and so many more.

One of Hairballs’ lead singers, Dave Moody, who is a former bass player for Billy Ray Cyrus, said it’s an experience like no other with plenty of pyrotechnics.

“You can guarantee this: we go out every year in Duluth to be bigger, better, badder and meaner than we ever were before. This year we have video walls on the sides that you’re going to be able to see. More pyro than we’ve ever had – period. We’re so excited to bring this show to you guys,” according to Moody.

Moody said the band is always trying to re-invent their shows, change them up from the year before — especially the set list.

And when asked how they keep up their energy show after show, year after year, Moody said they don’t mess around.

“We stay in shape, no spandex waits for no man, so we pay attention to what we eat, we stay in shape, we exercise every day, we eat right and do the things that we’re supposed to do and that keeps our energy up. But more importantly, it’s the audience, the people that come out to the show and we feed off of that, and Duluth is the king of energy,” Moody explained.

The gates at Bayfront open at 3 p.m. July 3.

The show gets underway at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $25. VIP tickets are $59.

For more ticket information, click here.